Tractor-trailers collide on I-95

Last Updated: October 10, 2018 at 10:49 am

When two tractor-trailers collided on northbound I-95 near the 68-mile marker on the morning of Oct. 8, it took five hours to clean up the mess.

A refrigerated truck was stopped in the breakdown lane when the driver of a second rig said his truck suffered a blowout, causing his truck to enter the breakdown lane and smash into the rear of the stopped truck, causing heavy damage to both vehicles. The moving truck came to rest approximately 800 feet north of the collision, leaving a large debris field, which blocked one lane of the highway.

The entire passenger side of the cab was ripped away and the front corner and a portion of the trailer were torn open, spilling the contents onto the highway.

Firefighter-paramedics responded and evaluated both drivers, finding that they had not sustained injuries that required a trip to the hospital. Firefighters remained on the scene for five hours as recovery crews worked to remove the two trucks and clean debris from the roadway.