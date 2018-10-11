The Spinners draw huge crowd to civic center grand opening

Last Updated: October 10, 2018 at 10:34 am

From an arts and entertainment perspective here in the Lowcountry, last weekend’s grand opening of The Colleton Civic Center was truly an event to be remembered for a very long time. The historic Hampton Street Auditorium inside the renovated Colleton Civic was jammed with people — the long list of who’s who in attendance showed great support for local events.

Colleton Civic Board Chair Kathie Smith welcomed the crowd, which was eagerly awaiting the night’s activities. 2013 American Idol winner (and Beaufort area native) Candice Glover christened the stage with a powerful performance, showing off her amazing vocal range. It’s easy to see how she was Idol royalty. You couldn’t have asked for a more ideal way to open the evening.

Then, it was time for the night’s featured entertainers. The mighty Spinners! And from the very start, it was pure E-N-T-E-R-T-A-I-N-M-E-N-T. The songs, those moves, those suits! You could feel their Motor City roots taking hold inside Colleton Civic. The rumble of the bass and the smooth, tight rhythms and bright horn sounds let us know this was going to be a once-in-a-lifetime show for Walterboro.

The Spinners played their many hits like “I’ll Be Around,” “Cupid” and dozens more, including a few covers from other Motown area legends like Stevie Wonder. By the time they got around to their finale, the entire audience was on its feet, dancing in the aisles and singing along to “Rubberband Man” while the band rained down gigantic rubber bands on the crowd.

Truly a wonderful night — and the big improvements to the sound and lights were evident to all!

Next up is Ricky Skaggs on Friday Oct. 26 with Columbia’s bluegrass band Palmetto Blue opening the show. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and showtime is 8 p.m. Watch for word about tickets for sale at the Colleton Civic Box Office in advance, or online at ColletonCivic.org.

HOLIDAY THEATRE

The Hampton Street Players are a group created by those at Colleton Civic Center, and the 2018-2019 season is co-produced thru partnership with The Colleton County Arts Council. There were some minor delays with dates, but the show will take place on Dec. 14 and 16. More on tickets and such coming soon!

BUBBLING UP

Names of people and places making an impact in our community this week:

Erik Lindstrom

Diane Downey

Peter Martin

Olde House

Burger King