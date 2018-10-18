The Balcony Is Open

Last Updated: October 17, 2018 at 11:07 am

There’s so much happening in entertainment here in the rural Lowcountry. If you were at the grand opening show at The Colleton Civic Center, you know that first-hand.

Consider these upcoming events: There’s next week’s Ricky Skaggs show at The Colleton Civic (with Columbia’s fine Bluegrass group Palmetto Blue opening up), as well as the revival of local adult theatre with the formation of The Hampton Street Players and their presentation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” in early December.

We’ve seen the return of a local movie theatre in the past year at Ireland Creek Cinemas with fine first run films (and at a very nice price, too) and soon we will be able to welcome the return of family fun with the re-opening of the Walterboro bowling alley.

We’ve got some great options for entertainment in Colleton County and we’ll anxiously await more details and give you what we know. We do get the “inside scoop” but as always, we take your friendly tips anytime! If you have an event or know of one that is upcoming, send your information to TheBalconyIsOpen@gmail.com and we’ll investigate!

HORSIN’ AROUND

The 10th Annual Polo For The Point benefit event, hosted by the Limehouse family, will take place Nov. 10 at Limehouse Polo Grounds, 7201 Jefferies Hwy., just outside of Walterboro.

Even though this is the 10th year of Polo For The Point, truth be told I only first attended the event last year. Now I’m not a regular polo attendee and I really didn’t quite know what to expect. It was a wonderful afternoon of exciting polo action — which if you aren’t familiar with the sport, it’s played with two horses and riders on each side, moving the ball forward towards (and hopefully through) the goalposts at the end lines.

While the sport itself is fun to watch, it’s basically a time to tailgate and enjoy the company of your friends — and the opportunity to make new ones! Grab a blanket, some comfy portable seating, and a picnic basket with whatever will entertain you during the fun-filled day!

There will be more information soon about tickets and such, but its better to buy yours in advance as they tend to go up a little more if you get them at the gate.

BUBBLING UP

People and places making positive impact in our area:

Grahame Holmes

James Prenner

Cash & Carry

Fat Jack’s

Westbury’s Ace Hardware

Until next week, keep it smart, happy and light! Don’t take things too seriously. Choose a positive path everyday.