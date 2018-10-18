Teen arrested after story unravels

Last Updated: October 17, 2018 at 10:51 am

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office investigators were able to dismantle the stories of the victim and alleged culprit in what was initially reported as an accidental shooting.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Sept. 29, deputies from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the address in the 3300 block of Hudson Mill Road in Ruffin. At the residence, they found a 17-year-old victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to his torso.

According to brief statements from the victim and his cousin, Ryan D. Langdale, 19, of Ruffin, the victim accidently shot himself while cleaning a hunting rifle. The victim was rushed into surgery and eventually transferred to Trident Medical Center in North Charleston for further care.

The ensuing investigation, however, resulted in several inconsistencies between the obtained statements and the physical evidence. A more thorough interview of the victim was conducted post-recovery, and investigators reportedly learned that the shooting was intentional.

The victim claimed that Langdale shot him after the victim was warned not to eat his potato chips.

The account provided by the victim aligned with the collected physical evidence and injury records. Investigators also learned that Langdale allegedly switched weapons while on scene and intentionally pointed out the wrong rifle to investigators to obscure his involvement.

On Oct. 8, investigators executed a search warrant at Langdale’s residence and reportedly recovered the weapon believed to have been used in the shooting. Subsequently, arrest warrants were obtained for Langdale.

On the morning of Oct. 10, Langdale surrendered to investigators at the Colleton County Detention Center where he was booked on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and obstruction of justice. Langdale received a $55,000 surety bond and is currently being housed at the Colleton County Detention Center.