Talk less, listen more | Faith

Last Updated: October 23, 2018 at 4:19 pm

Have you ever stopped and wondered why we have one mouth but two ears? Have you ever noticed the position of the mouth as it relates to the ears?

The mouth falls between the two ears. Have you noticed that the size of the lips is smaller than the ears? Also, have you ever stopped to notice that the openings for the ears are smaller than the opening for the mouth? Obviously, there is a reason. However, the reason that I am going to focus upon is one of a spiritual nature.

The Bible gives us countless scriptures that reflect putting wisdom and knowledge into action before, and when, using our mouths to speak. James 1:19 (ESV) states, “Know this, my beloved brothers: let every person be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger.” According to Proverbs 21:23 (ESV), “Whoever keeps his mouth and his tongue keeps himself out of trouble.” Further, Proverbs 29:20 (ESV) says, “Do you see a man who is hasty in his words? There is more hope for a fool than for him.”

In other words, some of us “flap our gums” entirely too much. We have one mouth and two ears; therefore, it is obvious that we are supposed to do less talking and more listening. If you are ever in a conversation with someone, and that person is talking so much, not even stopping for a period, I suggest that you bow your way out of it.

First of all, the person who is doing all the talking clearly puts himself above everyone else. He probably thinks that he knows it all. He values no one else’s opinion. Some or all of what he is saying is probably fabrication. He is finding too much joy in running his mouth. He probably belongs to the “First-Rate Street Committee.”

You better smell the danger approaching! Run! According to Proverbs 18:2 (ESV), “A fool takes no pleasure in understanding, but only in expressing his opinion.”

The Bible also has countless scriptures about listening. “Listen to advice and accept instruction, that you may gain wisdom in the future,” (Proverbs 19:20 ESV). According to Proverbs 1:33 (ESV), “But whoever listens to me will dwell secure and will be at ease, without dread of disaster.” Proverbs 12:15 (ESV) affirms, “The way of a fool is right in his own eyes, but a wise man listens to advice.”

Therefore, you don’t always need “to have the last word.” Again, talk less, and listen more.

When holding a conversation with someone who enjoys “flapping his gums,” here are a few points to consider:

n Is he dominating the conversation, especially with “I”?

n Is there anything in the conversation that is “good news”?

n Is the individual with whom you are conversing known to fabricate?

n Are you learning anything worth repeating from the conversation?

n Have you heard anything that lines up with the Word?

n Do you feel that if you add anything to the conversation, it will be misconstrued?

n As the conversation progresses, do you hear anything that sounds factual?

Consequently, based on your answers to these questions, there is a distinct possibility that you may need to “run for cover.”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)