Take a test drive, get a free t-shirt through Oct. 31

by | October 22, 2018 2:16 pm

Arika and Judy Williams with their t-shirt from Rizer Chevrolet. Rizer is doing a breast cancer awareness test drive campaign through Oct. 31. Anyone who stops by the dealership at 351 N. Jefferies Blvd. and takes a test drive will receive a free t-shirt.

