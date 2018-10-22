Take a test drive, get a free t-shirt through Oct. 31
by The Press and Standard | October 22, 2018 2:16 pm
Arika and Judy Williams with their t-shirt from Rizer Chevrolet. Rizer is doing a breast cancer awareness test drive campaign through Oct. 31. Anyone who stops by the dealership at 351 N. Jefferies Blvd. and takes a test drive will receive a free t-shirt.
