Students learn manners

Last Updated: October 10, 2018 at 10:12 am

An “Etiquette for Success” seminar was held at the Colleton County Memorial Library on Sept. 28.

“Using Emotions to Facilitate Proper Thinking” offered 58 boys and girls the chance to learn proper etiquette for daily interactions, how to express themselves in a changing world and how proper etiquette makes a better person. The sixth-graders were presented free books by the presenters.

Leading the classes were members of The Board of Directors from Columbia (for the boys) and The Dream Motivators from Walterboro (for the girls): Ormond Gerard Droze, Michael Jason Holoman, Jabari Price, Shiela Keaise and Magdline Monroe. The event included combined sessions as well as break-out sessions. Participants and winners received prizes.

Student comments included:

“This was great. I learned a lot.”

“I would rate the seminar a 10.”

“Best thing ever.”

“I really liked the session.”

“Come teach these other kids manners, please!”