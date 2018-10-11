Smoaks man charged in burglary

Last Updated: October 10, 2018 at 10:51 am

Kenneth D. Beach III, 34, of Smoaks, pled to a charge of second-degree burglary and was sentenced to five years in prison when he appeared in Colleton County General Session Court last week.

Beech was charged with entering a shed at a residence on Wesley Chapel Avenue in Cottageville and stealing a 1996 Honda dirt bike.

The sentence was handed down by visiting Circuit Court Judge Jennifer B. McCoy.

• Antonio Brown Jr., 23, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of second-degree burglary and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Brown was charged with breaking into a vacant residence on Hayden Street in Walterboro on Dec. 20, 2017.

• John C. Sexton, 38, of Shelby Ohio, and Amber Lee Morris, 29, of Mansfield, Ohio, pled to charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and received suspended five-year prison terms with credit for time served.

They were arrested on Aug. 6, 2018 while in possession of a stolen Ford F-150 truck valued at $13,000.

• Yasseen L. Lincoln, 21, of Ruffin, pled to a charge of identity fraud and was sentenced to six months with credit for six days.

• Teshawn Frazier, 22, of North Charleston, pled to a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol and was ordered to serve 90 days of a one-year prison term.

• Peris S. Williams, 24, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of habitual traffic offender and two counts of failure to stop for blue lights, was given a suspended five-year prison term with credit for two days and was placed on probation for 18 months.

• Tamara N. Tucker, 36, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of financial transaction card fraud, was given a suspended two-year prison term with credit for 82 days and was placed on probation for 18 months.

• Terrell M. Dubois, 25, of Ruffin, pled to a charge of second-degree domestic violence and was given a suspended two-year prison term with credit for 64 days and placed on probation for six months.

• Tiffany M. Johnson, 37, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of forgery and was given a suspended one-year prison term with credit for one day and was placed on probation for one year.

• Belinda R. Pierpaoli, 42, of Lodge, pled to a charge of beach of trust, was given a suspended one-year prison term with credit for one day and placed on probation for six months.

• Porsha R. L. Williams, 20, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of fraudulent check and was given a suspended 30-day jail term with credit for one day.

• Dakota Mitchell, 25, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of hit and run, was given a suspended one-year prison term with credit for one day and placed on probation for six months.

• Ralph C. Bright Jr., 26, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol, was given a suspended one-year prison term with credit for one day and placed on probation for six months.

• Jose H. Chavarria, 36, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of third-degree assault and was sentenced to time served.