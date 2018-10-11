Sparta Live

School to resume Friday

by | October 11, 2018 1:35 pm

Colleton County School District will resume school tomorrow, Friday, October 12, 2018, on a regular schedule.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Walterboro Live