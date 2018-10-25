School safety policy authorized, but not disclosed

Last Updated: October 24, 2018 at 9:44 am

Final approval to the amended policy concerning interrogations, searches and arrests was given at the Colleton County School District board meeting on Oct. 16.

The amended policy was on the school board’s Sept. 18 meeting but board members sought to delay passage until they could meet in executive session with the school district’s Coordinator of Safety Michael Thomas.

Board members wanted to meet with Thomas about the methodology and protocol for implementing the amended policy.

Thomas and board members met in executive session during a special meeting on Sept. 25. The discussion was held behind closed doors because school officials did not want their security plans to become public knowledge because they said it would hamper the plan’s effectiveness.

In other business:

• School Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster informed the board members that the construction documents for the Centralized District Office Renovation Project were forwarded to the state’s Office of School Facilities for their final review.

• The school board waived the inclement weather day (Oct. 11) taken for Hurricane Michael.

• Board Chairperson Charles Murdaugh and Vice-chairman Tim Mabry were selected as delegates for the South Carolina School Boards Association’s 2018 Delegate Assembly to be held Dec. 7 through Dec. 9.

• Black Street Early Childhood Center was selected as the first place winner for the September Clean School of the Month.

Second place went to Northside Elementary and Forest Hills Elementary and third place went to Colleton County High School and Cottageville Elementary.

• Construction documents for the centralized CCSD office in the former Forest Circle Middle School building have been finalized and forwarded to the Office of School Facilities for final review.