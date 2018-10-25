School board candidates forum Monday

The candidates in the Nov. 6 General Election races for the local school board are scheduled to participate in a forum the evening of Oct. 29.

The event, held at Colleton County High School’s Performing Arts Center beginning at 6:30 p.m., will involve the candidates for the single contested race on the ballot, as well as the school board members who are assured of a seat on the board in uncontested races.

The sole contested school board race on the Nov. 6 ballot is for the Colleton County School Board’s District Four. Incumbent board member Darlene Miller is being challenged by William Bowman, Alroy Headden and Cyndi Roberts.

Miller is finishing her first four-year term on the board. Roberts unsuccessfully ran against Miller in the 2014 race. Bowman is making a bid to return to the school board after losing his seat through redistricting two years ago. Headden is making his first bid for public office.

District Two board member Tim Mabry and District Six board member Harry Jenkins are assured to a return to the school board, as no one filed to run against them in this election.

Sharon Witkin is the only candidate to file to serve for the unexpired term of Gale Doggette in District Three, who was elected to the board two years ago. Doggette resigned her school board post because she was moving out of the district.

The Colleton County School District Teacher Forum, a group including past and present school district Teachers of the Year, is conducting the forum. The Teacher Forum provides representation of teacher opinions about the teaching profession and educational issues. The group also seeks to positively impact the profession development of teachers.

Forest Hills Elementary School Administrative Assistant Principal Angel Parker, chairperson for the Teachers Forum, said each of the candidates will be given a chance to introduce themselves to the audience and given a specific amount of time to respond to three questions.

The questions, Parker explained, will be very broad and related to education and the school district.

A meet and greet will be held at the end of the forum.

The general public is invited to attend.