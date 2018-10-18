School board candidate forum planned Monday Oct. 29

The Colleton County School District Teacher Forum will host a School Board Candidates Forum at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Oct. 29 in the Performing Arts Center at Colleton County High School. Seven candidates have filed for the four seats up for election.

The candidates are: Tim Mabry, Sharon Witkin, Darlene Miller, William Bowman, Cyndi Roberts, Alroy Headden and Harry Jenkins. Current members Tim Mabry, Darlene Miller and Harry Jenkins are seeking re-election.

The Teacher Forum,made up of past and present Teachers of the Year in the Colleton County School District, provides representation of teacher opinions about the teaching profession and educational issues. The forum also seeks to positively impact the professional development of teachers.

The community is invited to hear the opinions and positions of candidates for the Colleton County School Board of Trustees.