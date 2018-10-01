SCDOT flood report from the upstate | Monday Oct. 1

SCDOT has fully transitioned to recovery operations. There are widespread road closures on primary and secondary routes throughout the Pee Dee. Crews have begun to make repairs to damaged roadways where flood waters have receded. Construction and bridge inspection personnel are performing damage assessments and assisting with repairs as necessary.

The flood barrier and flood debris removal operations are underway in District 5. Contractors have been mobilized to Dillon, Georgetown, Horry, Marion, and Marlboro counties to assist in flood debris removal operations.

SCDOT continues daily communication and coordination with other emergency service providers.

In areas affected by flooding, motorists are urged to obey all road closures. Never move or drive around barricades. Remember: It is NEVER safe to drive or walk into flood waters. Turn

around, don’t drown!

There are:

198 Maintenance Employees Working in Response to Hurricane Florence

107 Vehicles & Heavy Equipment Working in Response to Hurricane Florence

110 Closures Due to Hurricane Florence

Traffic Conditions – All interstate routes remain open in South Carolina. I-95 and I-40 in North Carolina remain open for traffic as well.

US-501 in Conway near Lake Busbee will have lane closures to remove the flood mitigation devices which started Monday Oct. 1st at 10:00 a.m. Motorists are encouraged to use SC-22

and SC-31 to and from Myrtle Beach while these lane closures are in place.

There are multiple closures of primary and secondary routes throughout affected areas in South Carolina. Motorists are encouraged to use SCDOT’s 511 mobile app or to call 511 for

current travel conditions.