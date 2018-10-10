Sparta Live

Salk to cancel classes on Thursday

by | October 10, 2018 11:43 am

USC Salkehatchie in Walterboro will cancel classes as of 5 pm Wednesday and all day Thursday.  Will resume normal operations on Friday.

