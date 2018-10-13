Salk students help Hurricane Florence victims
by The Press and Standard | October 13, 2018 5:00 am
Dr. Carolyn Banner’s University 101 classes at Salk used their community service projects to raise of money for Hurricane Florence relief for sister Region X colleges Brunswick Community College and Cape Fear Community College. The students mailed $500 in Walmart gift cards to each of these two sister institutions.
