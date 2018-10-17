Sparta Live

Roadwork planned on Dandridge Road Thursday, Friday

by | October 17, 2018 12:29 pm

C.R. Jackson will be doing roadwork/paving operations Thursday and Friday Oct. 18-19 on Dandridge Road.  The public should seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Walterboro Live