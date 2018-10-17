Roadwork planned on Dandridge Road Thursday, Friday
by The Press and Standard | October 17, 2018 12:29 pm
C.R. Jackson will be doing roadwork/paving operations Thursday and Friday Oct. 18-19 on Dandridge Road. The public should seek alternate routes to avoid delays.
