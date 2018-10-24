Ricky Scaggs concert this Friday

FRIGHTFULLY CHILLY

The fall weather makes things nice, doesn’t it? There’s nothing like a good brisk evening.

And if you haven’t made a trip to The Reapers’ Dungeon Haunted Trail this year, you are missing some great and scary fun for all ages.

With it’s new location this year after the devastating February fire in Cottageville destroyed many of their props and items. The walk is a bit longer, but feels so good with the cooler temperatures (and lack of bugs!) to add a slight chill to the thrill in the air.

Find it at the Colleton County Recreation Complex on Friday, Saturday, and Halloween nights only! Admission starts at $8.

RICKY SKAGGS

The second show at the renovated Colleton Civic Center is happening, and it’s another excellent artist to come through Walterboro. He’s an inductee in the Bluegrass Hall of Fame, the Gospel Hall of Fame — and just last week he was enshrined in the Country Music Hall of Fame. Ricky Skaggs takes the stage at the Hampton Street Auditorium about 9 p.m. Friday Oct. 26. Columbia’s bluegrass band Palmetto Blue opens the show at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7.

I had the chance to talk with Ricky about the upcoming show:

Is this your first time in Walterboro?

“I do believe it is my first time, but we love playing venues and cities for the first time. We recorded a live album in Charleston back in 2003 so we love playing South Carolina.”

What can your fans expect to see on Friday night?

“We play a good bit of the old Bluegrass favorites, the Eastern Kentucky and Appalachian music that we grew up with. We love to share the songs and the stories and the history of the music. We’ll also be travelling with my book ‘Kentucky Traveler: My Life In Music’ which will be available at the show or on Amazon or SkaggsFamilyRecords.com which contains even more stories.”

You have been traveling and playing live for many years now. Does the road feel like home to you?

“The road never feels like home, but I do enjoy getting out and meeting fans and playing the music we all love so well. The last 10 years or so, it’s been more like a ministry — getting to meet people after shows. I’m not trying to climb up a ladder to success; playing music is still my passion.”

Just last week you were inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame – how big of an honor was that for you?

“Well, I am blessed to have had some success in playing music and having been in the Gospel Hall of Fame, and the Bluegrass Hall of Fame, those are great honors…the Country Music Hall of Fame is probably the pinnacle for the style of music I play, and it’s a real place of honor to be inducted and in the Hall with all of my musical heroes.”

Tickets are available in advance at ColletonCivic.org online, and the Colleton Civic Box Office is open Thursday from 4-7 p.m., and then again when doors open at 7 p.m. Friday for the 8 p.m. show. Prices start at just $30.

BUBBLING UP

Names of people and places making positive impact in our community this week:

Sarah Miller

Lee Petrolawicz

Sundays Soul Food

That’s it for this week – keep positive, and always look ahead.