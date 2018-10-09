Restriction waiver issued for livestock fleeing hurricane

For the second time in less than a month, South Carolina officials have issued a temporary waiver of certain requirements for farm animals being evacuated due to a hurricane.

The action was requested by agriculture officials in Florida, where Hurricane Michael is bearing down on the coast, said State Veterinarian Boyd Parr.

“In order to accommodate evacuations in advance of the hurricane, we are temporarily suspending some of the requirements governing the importation of agricultural animals into South Carolina as we did during Hurricane Florence,” Parr said.

Parr directs Clemson University’s Livestock-Poultry Health, a regulatory agency that oversees animal health issues.

To prevent the spread of animal disease, both state and federal regulations include requirements for interstate movement and identification of animals, such as horses, cattle, swine and goats. These regulations frequently require certification by veterinarians as to the health status of the animals being transported.

Parr’s declaration waives many of those requirements. Specifically:

Horses being evacuated to South Carolina that have a current Coggins test will be admitted to the state without a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (CVI). A current Coggins test chart should accompany these horses.

Horses being evacuated to South Carolina without a current Coggins test will be allowed entry into the state provided they will be allowed to return to their state of origin without a current Coggins or CVI after the evacuation is lifted.

All other animals being evacuated without a CVI will be temporarily admitted to South Carolina and also allowed to leave South Carolina provided the state to which they are destined also has waived their import requirements.

The order extends until Oct. 31 unless extended or rescinded.

South Carolina and states throughout the Southeast took similar action during Hurricane Florence in September. The waivers apply only to animals being evacuated from the hurricane.

Information for animal owners on emergency preparedness, response and recovery is posted on the LPH Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery page.