Register to vote in general election by Oct. 17

Last Updated: October 3, 2018 at 9:47 am

How to Register

Register Online – https://www.scvotes.org

Requires S.C. Driver’s License or DMV ID

If you have moved, you must first update your residence address with DMV

Register by mail, email, fax: Download a voter registration form, complete it, and return it to your county board of voter registration by mail, fax, or email.

Register in person: Visit your county board of voter registration and register in person.

2018 ELECTION VOTER REGISTRATION

DEADLINES:

Registration by Mail: Any voter registration by mail application that is postmarked Wednesday Oct. 17 or earlier will be accepted.

Online Voter Registration: Any online voter registration application submitted by Sunday Oct. 7 will be accepted (application must be submitted by 11:59 p.m., Oct. 7).

Applications submitted by fax or email: Any faxed or emailed application received by county voter registration offices by Sunday Oct. 7 will be accepted (application must be received by 11:59 p.m., Oct. 7).

In-person applications at county voter registration offices:

Voters must register in person no later than 5 p.m., Friday Oct. 5, unless county board holds weekend hours (check locally).

Sample Ballots: Sample ballots are also available at scvotes.org.

County Board of Voter Registration Contact Information

2471 Jefferies Highway

P.O. Box 97

Walterboro, SC 29488

Phone: (843) 549-2842

Fax:(843) 549-2812

Email: aupchurch@colletoncounty.org

HOURS OF OPERATION

Office Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

7 a.m.-7 p.m. Election Days

STAFF CONTACTS

Director: Angela Upchurch, aupchurch@colletoncounty.org

Registrar/Office Manager: Cynthia Williams, cwilliams@colletoncounty.org

Who Can Register?

In order to vote, South Carolina law requires one must first register to vote at least 30 days prior to the election. To be eligible to register in South Carolina you MUST:

• be a United States citizen -be at least eighteen years old on or before the next election

• be a resident of South Carolina, this county and precinct

• not be under a court order declaring you mentally incompetent

• not be confined in any public prison resulting from a conviction of a crime

• have never been convicted of a felony or offense against the election laws OR if previously convicted, have served the entire sentence, including probation or parole, or have received a pardon for the conviction.

There is no length of residency requirement in South Carolina in order to register to vote. You can register at any time.

You must be registered at least 30 days prior to any election in order to vote in that election.

Registration by mail applications must be postmarked at least 30 days prior to that particular election to be eligible.

Check My Voter

Registration

Information

When checking your voter registration information, you must provide your name, county and date of birth as it appears on your voter registration card in order to view your information at scvotes.org.

Update My Voter

Registration

Information

If you have a S.C. Driver’s License or DMV ID card, you can update your address using the online voter registration application. If you haven’t updated your DMV address, you must do that first.

If your voter registration information has changed (name, address, etc.), and you still live within the same county, you may update your voter registration information using a form on scvotes.org. If you have moved to a different county, you will need to re-register in your new county.

Students

Students may register to vote where they reside while attending college.

Many college students who live on campus receive their mail at a campus post office box. These students must register at the physical address of their dormitory. The student’s P.O. Box can be provided for mailing and contact purposes.

Voter Registration Drives

If you are planning a voter registration drive at an institution of higher learning, please make sure you have the National Voter Registration Application for students who maintain their residency outside of South Carolina. For a list of addresses of Election Commissions throughout the country, please see the Election Assistance Commission web site.

Convicted Felons

Any person who is convicted of a felony or an offense against the election laws is not qualified to register or to vote, unless the disqualification has been removed by service of the sentence, or unless sooner pardoned. Service of sentence includes completion of any prison/jail time, probation and parole.

Federal and state courts provide the SEC with lists of persons convicted of felonies or crimes against the election laws. Those persons are deleted from the state’s list of active, registered voters. The SEC notifies each voter whose name is deleted from the list. Voters have 20 days from the date the notice is mailed to appeal. Appeals must be made to the SEC.

Once a person who was convicted of a felony or offense against the election laws serves his sentence, he may register to vote. To register, the applicant must submit a new voter registration application to his county voter registration office. To participate in any particular election, the applicant must submit the application prior to the 30-day voter registration deadline for that election. In applying, the registrant is swearing under penalty of perjury that he is qualified to register, including having completed his entire sentence. County voter registration boards must be satisfied that the applicant meets the qualifications; and in some cases, could require a person who has lost his voting rights due to conviction to provide proof that he has completed his sentence.