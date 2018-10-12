Reapers Dungeon opens tonight at Rec Center

The Reapers Dungeon will open tonight (Oct. 12) at 7 p.m. at the Colleton County Recreation Center.

Activities will continue Saturday Oct. 13; Oct. 19-20 (featuring Josh DiAgostino of The Walking Dead and Riley Carr); Oct. 26-27; and of course, Halloween night.

General admission is $8 and VIP, $12. For information visit www.reapersdungeon.com.