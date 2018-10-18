Reaper’s Dungeon open on weekends, Halloween
by The Press and Standard | October 18, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: October 17, 2018 at 9:19 am
The Reapers Dungeon opened last weekend at the Colleton County Recreation Center. Activities will continue starting at 7 p.m. Oct. 19-20 (featuring Josh DiAgostino of The Walking Dead and Riley Carr); Oct. 26-27; and of course, Halloween night. General admission is $8 and VIP, $12. For information visit www.reapersdungeon.com.
