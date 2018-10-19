Raising money for animals

Last Updated: October 17, 2018 at 10:22 am

The annual Howl-O-Ween raised $3,150 for FoCCAS for the animals of Colleton County.

“Once again, this was a fun event for the entire family and our four-legged friends. Thanks to David and Andrea Stegall and Stegall Auction Company for hosting the event for the fourth year in a row. Also special thanks to Scott Brennan for all his work to make this happen,” said Dr. Sarah Miller of FoCCAS (Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter.)

Winners in the various categories were:

Chili

1. Teresa Ertel – Tricky T’s Chilis

2. Andrea Stegall – White Lightning

3. Toni McDonald – TNT

4. Gabe Nelson – Big Pimpin’ Chili

5. Lizzie Rheam – Lizzie’s Chili

Desserts

1. Delana Israel – Pluff Mud Pie

2. Lizzie Rheam – Choco Chunk Brownies

3. April Powell – Buckeyes

4. Sarah Miller – Monster Cookies

5. Betty Rhode – White Wolf Cake

Anything Else

1. Deb Britt – Spook Tacular Mac&Cheese

2. Becki Sarcinella (check spelling maybe) – Whatever

3. Margo Brennan – Potato Brain Salad

4.Andrea Stegall – Gator *****

5. Sarah Miller- Corny Dip

Car Show

1. Scott Brennan – 1929 DeSoto

2. English Lane – Mini Chopper

3. Ann Cone – 38 Chevy

4. Wade Stegall – Hayley’s Jeep

5. Ann Cone – Hearse

Benefactor Award

Scott Brennan