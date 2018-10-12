Prevention program begins

Colleton County Fire-Rescue took its fire prevention message to the students of the Black Street Childhood Center on Oct. 8.

The preschoolers learned many safety skills including how to Stop, Drop and Roll if their clothes were to catch on fire and about the importance of smoke detectors in the home. They interacted with Patches, Fire-Rescue’s robotic Dalmatian, and they got to tour a fire engine and ambulance.

The Fire Prevention activities are taught in all schools during the month of October to coincide with National Fire Prevention Week, which began on Oct. 8.

Due to the large number of schools and day care centers in Colleton County, Fire-Rescue’s program lasts all month.

The educational materials are tiered to different age groups and build on the information the children learned the previous year.

The program is spearheaded by the Fire Marshal’s Office and led by Battalion Chief Richard Sheffield and Captain Michael Banks.