Premiere of Pon Pon documentary this Sunday

Last Updated: October 17, 2018 at 10:26 am

A year ago last week, George “Buddy” Wingard spoke to the Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society about telling the story of history through documentary film. His talk, “Filming History: Documenting our Disappearing Cultural Resources,” ended with a surprise announcement that his next documentary would be about Pon Pon Chapel.

On Sunday, his documentary about Pon Pon will premiere at the historic Hampton Street Auditorium at The Colleton Civic Center. This is a Red Carpet event with all the trimmings of a Hollywood movie premiere. Doors open at 2 p.m. with the film beginning at 3 p.m. Admission is free but donations towards the preservation of Pon Pon Chapel will be accepted. This event is sponsored by the Colleton County Historic and Preservation Society with a grant from the South Carolina Humanities Council.

Wingard first came to Colleton County in 2006 to show his documentary on “Discovering Dave: Spirit Captured in Clay,” a story about a slave potter named Dave who gained renown for his distinctive work. While in Walterboro, he met Dr. Sarah Miller, a history professor at USC Salkehatchie, who took him to see Pon Pon. “I was just floored when I saw it,” he said. “I didn’t know Pon Pon history; I didn’t know it existed in the middle of nowhere. Here was this amazing structure, far removed from Walterboro but with such an amazing history.”

Wingard’s documentary covers the history of the church, as well as interviews with 12 local people who have been involved with its preservation over the years. USC Columbia journal major Sabrina Shutters is co-producer and editor. Miller, the film’s historical consultant, discusses the preservation efforts over the last 60 years. Charles Bridges, Gary Brightwell and Dr. David Dangerfield place the chapel and its importance in an historic context. Parker Tuten and Walton McLeod share their preservation hopes for the area and others, such as Sabrina Padgett, Scot MacLauclin and Ryan and Tiffany Pearson, share memories of Pon Pon. Karl Brenkert of Brenkert Drone Services shares his beautiful drone footage of the area.

The film puts those efforts “in context to let people see that even though what you have there are ruins, Colleton County is very proud of these ruins and has done a lot over the years to maintain them, to keep the integrity as is and to showcase state and American history.”

Wingard’s hope is “Folks will see this and say, ‘Wow. I didn’t know about that. What else is out there.’ The idea is for folks to see this and wonder what they can do to help,” he said.

“I love the film and hope to see everyone at the Historic Hampton Street Auditorium for the premiere on Sunday” said Miller.