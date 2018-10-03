Pirates and ghosts coming to museum

Captain Timothy E. Dillinger, Pirate Extraordinaire, will present a spooky program on tales and legends of the past at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Colleton Museum & Farmers Market. “Ghost Stories with Capt. Tim” will be fun for all as Dillinger weaves tales from the haunted past of the Lowcountry.

Weather permitting, there will be a firepit, haybales and lanterns outside to set the scene. Rain location will be inside Market Hall (without the firepit.) Author of “The Pick Pocket Pirate,” Dillinger will have his books for sale to autograph after the performance.

Dillinger has performed at the North Charleston Cultural Arts Festival, Magnolia Gardens, Cypress Gardens, and the Oxford Storytelling Festival in England. Dillinger is a licensed Charleston Tour Guide and works for Bull Dog Tours.