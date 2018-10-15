Pie baking contest deadline Oct. 24
A pie baking contest will be held at the Harvest Festival at the Farmers Market on Oct. 27. Deadline for entries is Oct. 24. Categories include fruit, cream and savory. Pies should be at the market by 10 a.m. with judging at 11:30 and awards at noon. For information call the museum, 843-549-2303.
