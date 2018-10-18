Peters crowned homecoming queen

By CINDY CROSBY

Kayleigh Peters was crowned 2018 Homecoming Queen for Colleton Prep Academy during halftime of Friday evening’s home football game against Hilton Head Christian.

Peters is the daughter of Mark Peters and Tammy Peters. She is a member of the CPA Student Government, National Honor Society and is a varsity cheerleader. She plans to study nursing at Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College in the fall.

Peters was crowned by Colleton Prep’s 2017 Homecoming Queen, Caroline Jones. Jones is currently studying early childhood education at the University of South Carolina Beaufort.

Additional candidates for the CPA 2018 Homecoming Queen included Anne Garrett Carter, Elizabeth Anne Dean, Hannah Grace Drawdy and Nina Gabrielle Mescia.

Carter is the daughter of Garrett Carter and Paige Bates. She plays softball and basketball and is a member of the National Honor Society and serves as the CPA Student Body Treasurer. Carter plans to study biological sciences at either Clemson University or the University of South Carolina in the fall.

Dean is the daughter of Scott and Tammy Dean. She is a varsity cheerleader and plays softball. Dean is a member of Student Government and the National Honor Society. She plans to study pre-medicine at the University of South Carolina.

Drawdy is the daughter of Kathy Drawdy. She is a member of the CPA Chorus and is also a varsity cheerleader. She plans to attend the College of Charleston to study biology.

Mescia is the daughter of Don and Melissa Mescia. She is a varsity cheerleader and is a member of the CPA Chorus. She plans on attending the College of Charleston to study special education.

Representing the freshman class were Haley Bootle and Taylor Tomedolskey. Bootle is the daughter of Everett and Nicole Bootle. She plays softball, rides horses, races dirt cars and is a member of student government. Tomedolskey is the daughter of Mark and Terry Tomedolskey. She plays softball, basketball and volleyball and is a member of student government and the National Honor Society.

Sophomore representatives included Ally Avant and Rachel Wright. Avant is the daughter of the late Cayla Bowen. She plays softball at CPA. Wright is the daughter of Jack and Leah Wright. She plays softball, basketball and volleyball and is a member of student government and National Honor Society.

The junior class was represented by Heather Davis and Langley Harter. Davis is the daughter of Kenny and Tracy Davis. She participates in cheerleading, basketball, student government and National Honor Society. Harter is the daughter of Stephen Harter and Emily Warren. She plays volleyball, basketball, and softball and is a member of student government and the National Honor Society.