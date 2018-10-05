NJROTC celebrates 25th anniversary
by The Press and Standard | October 5, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: October 3, 2018 at 9:24 am
The Colleton County High School NJROTC celebrated its 25th anniversary on Sept. 25 in Leatherneck Square at CCHS. Speaking to the cadets were: Gunner Williams, Lt. Col. Isiah Martinez, Lieutenant Commander Charles Armentrout, Lt. Col. Armando Martinez, PR1 Christopher Hutchens and Lt. Col. Jay DePinto. Now retired, Armentrout started the NJROTC, assisted by Gunner Williams, also now retired.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.