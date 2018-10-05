NJROTC celebrates 25th anniversary

The Colleton County High School NJROTC celebrated its 25th anniversary on Sept. 25 in Leatherneck Square at CCHS. Speaking to the cadets were: Gunner Williams, Lt. Col. Isiah Martinez, Lieutenant Commander Charles Armentrout, Lt. Col. Armando Martinez, PR1 Christopher Hutchens and Lt. Col. Jay DePinto. Now retired, Armentrout started the NJROTC, assisted by Gunner Williams, also now retired.