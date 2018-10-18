New travel stop open in Yemassee

Last Updated: October 17, 2018 at 9:09 am

Love’s Travel Stops (Love’s) is now serving Customers in Yemassee, thanks to the opening of a new travel stop last week. The store at 409 Yemassee Hwy off I-95 on exit 38 adds 70 new jobs to Beaufort and Hampton Counties and 68 truck parking spaces.

“We’re elated to add another convenient Love’s location to the great state of South Carolina,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “Yemassee is the perfect setting for us to expand as it’s considered the heart of the Lowcountry region, attracting travelers and professional drivers from across the country.”

The more than 11,000-square-foot facility is open 24/7 and has a Hardee’s. The location also offers brand-name snacks, gourmet coffee, Fresh-to-Go options, fountain drinks, electronics and more. Professional drivers can take advantage of truck parking, laundry facilities, seven showers and a Love’s Truck Tire Care center.

“Yemassee welcomes Love’s Travel Stops to our beautiful Lowcountry town,” said Colin Moore, mayor of Yemassee. “It will not only provide an economic boost for our community and jobs for our residents, but a five-star truck stop with easy access off I-95 at Exit 38 in the Town of Yemassee.”

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Oct. 24. During the ceremony, Love’s will make a $2,000 donation to Camp Wildwood.