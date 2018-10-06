New recycling business opens on Round O Road

Last Updated: October 3, 2018 at 10:12 am

Chris and Rebecca Riley celebrated the grand opening of their new business, Edisto Recycling, LLC, with a lunch for employees and customers Monday Oct. 1. Edisto Recycling is a full-service company serving Walterboro, Round O and the surrounding area. The Riley’s have eight years’ experience and will open the business Monday through Friday each day from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at 18001 Round O Rd., Round O. The company buys metal, brass, aluminum, copper, junk cars and crushed aluminum cans. “We want to do things right. We will do our best to make sure everyone is treated fairly,” said Rebecca. For more information: 843-538-1566 or www.edistorecycling.com