Moore retires as P&S publisher

Last Updated: October 24, 2018 at 9:27 am

Carol Haun named new publisher.

After 41 years in the newspaper business, The Press and Standard publisher Barry Moore announced his retirement last week. New publisher Carol Haun took over the reins Monday.

Moore moved to Walterboro in 2011 after spending most of his career in Alabama. But he found he loved the Lowcountry.

“Kris and I love Walterboro more than any place we’ve ever lived,” he said. “And we plan to stay here. I consider it an honor to be able to continue my work in the community.”

Haun, who has been in the newspaper business for over 30 years, began her career as an advertising representative in West Virginia. She was publisher of The Jackson Herald from 1993-1999 before moving to Walterboro in 2000. She worked as general manager for The Press and Standard before taking over as president of Press Printing until 2015.

She returned to The Press in March 2016 and worked as general manager until her retirement in July 2016.

“I look forward to serving Walterboro and Colleton County,” she said. “Retirement was fun, but I am excited about coming back to work.”