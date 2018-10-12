Missing woman found
by The Press and Standard | October 12, 2018 8:08 am
Judith “Dianne” Gibson, who was previously reported missing by concerned family members in the Islandton area of Colleton County, has been located.
Gibson was located in Luray and was transported to an area hospital.
