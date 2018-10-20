Michael Witkin recognized by Rotary
by The Press and Standard | October 20, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: October 17, 2018 at 8:56 am
At the regular meeting last week, the Walterboro Rotary Club recognized Michael Witkin as a Paul Harris Fellow. Rotary District Governor David Tirard and Michael’s grandfather, Dr. Sam Hazel, made the presentation. Paul Harris Fellows are presented with a certificate, a lapel pin and medallion. Michael’s recognition honors the Rotary Motto: “Service Above Self.” He is the son of Dr. Spencer and Sharon Witkin of Walterboro.
