MIchael: 8:15 am Thursday | Coastal Colleton

by | October 11, 2018 8:56 am

Coastal Colleton-
815 AM EDT Thu Oct 11 2018

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* LOCATIONS AFFECTED
    - Bennetts Point
    - Edisto Beach
    - Wiggins

* WIND
    - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind
        - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

    - POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Potential for wind 39 to
      57 mph
        - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the
          previous assessment.
        - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm
          force due to possible forecast changes in track, size, or
          intensity.
        - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be
          completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind
          damage.
        - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous.

    - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited
        - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored
          mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
        - Large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or
          uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees
          are shallow rooted.
        - Some roads impassable due to debris, particularly within
          urban or heavily wooded locations. Hazardous driving
          conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways,
          especially for high profile vehicles.
        - Isolated to scattered power and communications outages.

* STORM SURGE
    - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible
        - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet
          above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
        - Window of concern: through early this afternoon

