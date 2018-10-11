MIchael: 8:15 am Thursday | Coastal Colleton

Coastal Colleton- 815 AM EDT Thu Oct 11 2018 ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Bennetts Point - Edisto Beach - Wiggins * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph - POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force due to possible forecast changes in track, size, or intensity. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. - Some roads impassable due to debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded locations. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways, especially for high profile vehicles. - Isolated to scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through early this afternoon