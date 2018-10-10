Sparta Live

Michael | 5 pm Wednesday

by | October 10, 2018 5:14 pm

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* LOCATIONS AFFECTED
    - Bennetts Point
    - Edisto Beach
    - Wiggins

* WIND
    - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind
        - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

    - POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Potential for wind 39 to
      57 mph
        - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the
          previous assessment.
        - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm
          force due to possible forecast changes in track, size, or
          intensity.
        - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be
          completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind
          damage.
        - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous.

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* LOCATIONS AFFECTED
    - Walterboro
    - Cottageville
    - Smoaks

* WIND
    - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind
        - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

    - POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Potential for wind 58 to
      73 mph
        - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the
          previous assessment.
        - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical
          storm force due to possible forecast changes in track,
          size, or intensity.
        - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property
          should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for
          significant wind damage.
        - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous.

    - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant
        - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with
          damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few
          buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door
          failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored.
          Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles.
        - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater
          numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted.
        - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within
          urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges and access
          routes impassable.
        - Travel by vehicle or on foot increasingly difficult. Danger
          of death or injury from falling objects such as trees or
          electric wires outside.
        - Scattered power and communications outages, but more
          prevalent in areas with above ground lines, which could
          persist for hours or days.
        - Some poorly secured small craft could break loose from
          their moorings.

* FLOODING RAIN
    - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
        - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Walterboro Live