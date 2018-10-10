Michael | 5 pm Wednesday

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Bennetts Point - Edisto Beach - Wiggins * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph - POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force due to possible forecast changes in track, size, or intensity. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous.

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Walterboro - Cottageville - Smoaks * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph - POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force due to possible forecast changes in track, size, or intensity. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges and access routes impassable. - Travel by vehicle or on foot increasingly difficult. Danger of death or injury from falling objects such as trees or electric wires outside. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines, which could persist for hours or days. - Some poorly secured small craft could break loose from their moorings. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch