Michael | 2 p.m. Wednesday | Winds up to 155 mph

Last Updated: October 10, 2018 at 2:22 pm

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

2 p.m. Wed Oct 10 2018 …

MICHAEL INTENSIFIES AS IT MAKES LANDFALL NEAR MEXICO BEACH FLORIDA…

…LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE…HURRICANE FORCE WINDS…AND HEAVY RAINFALL OCCURRING OVER THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE

LOCATION…30.0N 85.5W ABOUT 5 MI…10 KM NW OF MEXICO BEACH FLORIDA ABOUT 20 MI…30 KM SE OF PANAMA CITY FLORIDA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…155 MPH...250 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NNE OR 20 DEGREES AT 14 MPH…22 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…919 MB…27.41 INCHES

Satellite, aircraft, and radar data indicate that the eye of Michael is making landfall just northwest of Mexico Beach, Florida. At 100 PM CDT (1800 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Michael was located near latitude 30.0 North, longitude 85.5 West. Michael is moving toward the north-northeast near 14 mph (22 km/h). A turn toward the northeast is expected this afternoon or tonight.

A motion toward the northeast at a faster forward speed is forecast on Thursday through Friday night. On the forecast track, the core of Michael will move inland across the Florida Panhandle this afternoon, and across southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia tonight. Michael will move northeastward across the southeastern United States through Thursday night, and then move off the Mid-Atlantic coast away from the United States on Friday.

Recent data from NOAA and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 155 mph (250 km/h) with higher gusts. Michael is an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Michael should weaken as it crosses the southeastern United States. Michael is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone on Friday, and strengthening is forecast as the system moves over the western Atlantic.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km).

A wind gust of 130 mph (210 mph) was recently reported at a University of Florida/Weatherflow observing site near Tyndall Air Force Base before the instrument failed. A wind gust to 129 mph (207 km/h) was reported at the Panama City Airport.

The latest minimum central pressure based on data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is 919 mb (27.41 inches). A minimum pressure of 920 mb was recently reported by a University of Florida/Weatherflow observing site near Tyndall Air Force Base.