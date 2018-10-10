Sparta Live

Michael | 11 a.m. update | Winds now at 145 mph

October 10, 2018 11:14 am

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL       AL142018
1000 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

...CORE OF EXTREMELY DANGEROUS HURRICANE MICHAEL CLOSING IN ON THE
COAST OF THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE...
...LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE...HURRICANE FORCE WINDS...AND HEAVY
RAINFALL IMMINENT...


SUMMARY OF 1000 AM CDT...1500 UTC...INFORMATION
-----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...29.4N 86.0W
ABOUT 60 MI...95 KM SSW OF PANAMA CITY FLORIDA
ABOUT 65 MI...100 KM WSW OF APALACHICOLA FLORIDA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...145 MPH...230 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...NNE OR 15 DEGREES AT 14 MPH...22 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...928 MB...27.41 INCHES


WATCHES AND WARNINGS
--------------------
CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the coast of North
Carolina from Surf City to Duck including the Pamlico and Albemarle
Sounds.

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for the coast of North Carolina
from Ocracoke Inlet to Duck.

The Tropical Storm Watch for the Gulf coast west of the Mississippi/
Alabama border has been discontinued.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...
* Okaloosa/Walton County Line Florida to Anclote River Florida

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...
* Anclote River Florida to Anna Maria Island Florida, including
Tampa Bay
* Ocracoke Inlet North Carolina to Duck North Carolina

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...
* Alabama/Florida border to Suwannee River Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Alabama/Florida border to the Mississippi/Alabama border
* Suwanee River Florida to Chassahowitzka Florida
* North of Fernandina Beach Florida to Duck North Carolina
* Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...
* Chassahowitzka to Anna Maria Island Florida, including Tampa Bay

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening
inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline. For
a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather
Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at
hurricanes.gov.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected
somewhere within the warning area.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are
expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-
threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the
coastline.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are
possible within the watch area.

Interests elsewhere across the southeastern United States should
monitor the progress of Michael.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible
inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your
local National Weather Service forecast office.


DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK
----------------------
At 1100 AM EDT (1500 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Michael was located
near latitude 29.4 North, longitude 86.0 West. Michael is moving
toward the north-northeast near 14 mph (22 km/h).  A turn toward the
northeast is expected this afternoon or tonight.  A motion toward
the northeast at a faster forward speed is forecast on Thursday
through Friday night.  On the forecast track, the core of Michael is
expected to move ashore along the Florida Panhandle early this
afternoon, move northeastward across the southeastern United States
tonight and Thursday, and then move off the Mid-Atlantic coast away
from the United States on Friday.

Data from NOAA and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft
indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 145 mph (230 km/h)
with higher gusts. Michael is an extremely dangerous category 4
hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some
strengthening is still possible before landfall. After landfall,
Michael should weaken as it crosses the southeastern United States.
Michael is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone on Friday, and
strengthening is forecast as the system moves over the western
Atlantic.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the
center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles
(280 km).  A private weather station at Bald Point, Florida,
recently reported a sustained wind of 54 mph (87 km/h) with a gust
to 61 mph (98 km/h).  A wind gust to 46 mph (74 km/h) was recently
reported inland at Tallahassee, Florida.

The latest minimum central pressure based on data from the
reconnaissance aircraft is 928 mb (27.41 inches).

WIND:  Tropical storm and hurricane conditions are spreading
onshore along the U.S. Gulf Coast within the warning areas.
Hurricane conditions will also spread well inland across portions of
the Florida Panhandle, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia
later today and tonight.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to spread northward within
the warning area along the southeast U.S. coast beginning tonight
through Friday.

RAINFALL:  Michael is expected to produce the following rainfall
amounts through Friday...

Florida Panhandle and Big Bend, southeast Alabama, and portions of
southwest and central Georgia...4 to 8 inches, with isolated maximum
amounts of 12 inches. This rainfall could lead to life-threatening
flash floods.

The remainder of Georgia, the Carolinas, and southern Virginia...3
to 6 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 8 inches. This
rainfall could lead to life-threatening flash floods.

