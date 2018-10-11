Michael: 11 a.m. Thursday | The end is in site

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL142018

1100 AM EDT Thu Oct 11 2018 …

MICHAEL PRODUCING HEAVY RAINFALL AND TROPICAL-STORM-FORCE WIND GUSTS OVER MUCH OF CENTRAL AND EASTERN SOUTH AND NORTH CAROLINA…

SUMMARY OF 1100 AM EDT.

LOCATION…34.7N 80.8W ABOUT 35 MI…60 KM SSE OF CHARLOTTE NORTH CAROLINA MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…50 MPH…85 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT…NE OR 50 DEGREES AT 23 MPH…37 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…990 MB…29.23 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY: The Tropical Storm Warning south of the Savannah River has been discontinued.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* Ocracoke Inlet North Carolina to Duck North Carolina A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Savannah River to Duck North Carolina

* Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

At 1100 AM EDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Michael was located near latitude 34.7 North, longitude 80.8 West. Michael is moving toward the northeast near 23 mph (37 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue with an increase in forward speed through tonight. A turn toward the east-northeast at an even faster forward speed are expected on Friday and Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Michael will continue to move across central and eastern North Carolina today, move across southeastern Virginia this evening, and move into the western Atlantic Ocean tonight. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected today, with the strongest winds primarily spreading northward along the coast of the Carolinas. Michael is forecast to intensify as it becomes a post- tropical low over the Atlantic late tonight. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles (295 km), mainly to the south and east of the center. A wind gust of 54 mph (87 km/h) was recently reported at Folly Island, South Carolina. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, recently reported a wind gust of 47 mph (76 km/h). The estimated minimum central pressure based on surface observations is 990 mb (29.23 inches).