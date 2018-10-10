Michael | 1 p.m. update

Sparta Live

Hurricane Michael Tropical Cyclone Update
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL       AL142018
1200 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

...12 PM CDT POSITION UPDATE...
...EYEWALL OF MICHAEL COMING ASHORE ALONG THE COAST OF THE FLORIDA
PANHANDLE BETWEEN ST. VINCENT ISLAND AND PANAMA CITY...
...LIFE THREATENING STORM SURGE AND CATASTROPHIC WINDS MOVING
ONSHORE...

With the landfall of Michael's eye imminent, everyone in the
landfall area is reminded not to venture out into the relative calm
of the eye, as hazardous winds will increase very quickly as the eye
passes!

A weather station at the Gulf County Emergency Operations Center in
Port St. Joe recently reported a wind gust of 106 mph (171 km/h).
A Weatherflow station is St. Andrew Bay recently reported a
sustained wind of 62 mph (100 km/h) and a wind gust of 77 mph (124
km/h). The Apalachicola airport recently reported sustained winds
of 63 mph (102 km/h) with a gust of 89 mph (143 km/h).

Water levels continue to rise quickly along the coast of the Florida
Panhandle. A National Ocean Service water level station at
Apalachicola recently reported over 6.5 feet of inundation above
ground level.


SUMMARY OF 1200 PM CDT...1700 UTC...INFORMATION
-----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...29.9N 85.7W
ABOUT 15 MI...25 KM WSW OF MEXICO BEACH FLORIDA
ABOUT 20 MI...30 KM S OF PANAMA CITY FLORIDA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...150 MPH...240 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...NNE OR 15 DEGREES AT 14 MPH...22 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...919 MB...27.14 INCHES

