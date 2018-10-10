Michael | 1 p.m. update

Hurricane Michael Tropical Cyclone Update NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL142018 1200 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018 ...12 PM CDT POSITION UPDATE... ...EYEWALL OF MICHAEL COMING ASHORE ALONG THE COAST OF THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE BETWEEN ST. VINCENT ISLAND AND PANAMA CITY... ...LIFE THREATENING STORM SURGE AND CATASTROPHIC WINDS MOVING ONSHORE... With the landfall of Michael's eye imminent, everyone in the landfall area is reminded not to venture out into the relative calm of the eye, as hazardous winds will increase very quickly as the eye passes! A weather station at the Gulf County Emergency Operations Center in Port St. Joe recently reported a wind gust of 106 mph (171 km/h). A Weatherflow station is St. Andrew Bay recently reported a sustained wind of 62 mph (100 km/h) and a wind gust of 77 mph (124 km/h). The Apalachicola airport recently reported sustained winds of 63 mph (102 km/h) with a gust of 89 mph (143 km/h). Water levels continue to rise quickly along the coast of the Florida Panhandle. A National Ocean Service water level station at Apalachicola recently reported over 6.5 feet of inundation above ground level. SUMMARY OF 1200 PM CDT...1700 UTC...INFORMATION ----------------------------------------------- LOCATION...29.9N 85.7W ABOUT 15 MI...25 KM WSW OF MEXICO BEACH FLORIDA ABOUT 20 MI...30 KM S OF PANAMA CITY FLORIDA MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...150 MPH...240 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...NNE OR 15 DEGREES AT 14 MPH...22 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...919 MB...27.14 INCHES