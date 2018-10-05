Meet the animals waiting for you to rescue them this weekend

The Colleton County Animal Shelter is participating in the statewide adoption event called “Pick Me!” on Friday-Sunday Oct. 5-7 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the shelter, 33 Poor Farm Rd. (just past the landfill on Green Pond Highway. Signs are posted.)

A wide variety of dogs and every imaginable cat or kitten are looking for you to come rescue them.

The public is invited to attend and meet the cats and dogs of all sizes and types available for adoption.

These are some of the available medium to large dogs: