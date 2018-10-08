Mary Cook | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Mrs. Mary Suzanne Morgan Cook

Arrangements by Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home, Hampton

Mrs. Mary Suzanne Morgan Cook of Pine Street in Yemassee, died Thursday afternoon, October 4, 2018, at her residence.

Mrs. Cook was born June 23, 1957 in Walterboro, a daughter of Betty Fender Herndon and the late Hugh Morgan, Jr. She had been a dental hygienist with Dr. Perry Durant in Beaufort for 30 years. She was a graduate of Patrick Henry Academy in Hampton County and graduated from Armstrong State College. She was a member of the Spirit of Life Church in Varnville and enjoyed boating and gardening.

Surviving are: her husband, Jerry Wayne Cook of Yemassee; her mother, Betty Fender Herndon of Yemassee; sons: Jay Cook of Sheldon and Matt Cook or Mt. Pleasant; sister, Cheryl M. Hall and husband Bill of Beaufort; grandchildren: Dawson, Turner and Connor Cook; and nephews: Rob and Charlie Hall.

Memorial services were held 3:00 p.m., Sunday, October 7, 2018 in the Spirit of Life Church in Varnville, conducted by Rev. David Schaffer and directed by Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home in Hampton.

Visitation began at 2:00 p.m., prior to services at the church.