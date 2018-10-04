Man killed in crash at Getha and Lumber roads

A Bamberg County man was pronounced dead at the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center following a crash at the intersection of Getha Road and Lumber Road the evening of Oct. 3.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey said Cecil Folk, 76, of Bamberg County died at the medical center at 4:20 a.m. There is still some uncertainty about where in Bamberg County the man resided.

Harvey listed the cause of death as multiple trauma.

According to Lance Corporal Matt Southern of the South Carolina State Patrol, Folk was driving his Ford Ranger pickup truck south on Getha Road at approximately 10:53 p.m. when he failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection.

He drove through the intersection and off the roadway, striking a ditch and a tree.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said another motorist was able to remove Folk from his heavily damaged vehicle.

When paramedics arrived at the crash site, they began working on the accident victim to prepare him for transport to Bells Elementary School where he was transferred to a C.A.R.E Flight helicopter and flown to Trident Medical Center.