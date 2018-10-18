Man is fourth death from no seatbelt

Last Updated: October 17, 2018 at 10:43 am

A 56-year-old man died from injuries received in a single-car, high-speed wreck in the 3300 block of McDanieltown Road north of Cottageville Saturday Oct. 13. Maurice Clark, 56, of Ridgeville was deceased at the scene from multiple traumatic injuries after being thrown from the vehicle. He was the fourth fatality this year from not wearing a seatbelt, Coroner Richard Harvey said.

The accident was reported at 10:40 p.m. after a northbound Volkswagen Passat left the roadway, struck a tree and flipped over several times. A passerby drove up on the accident and reported it to 9-1-1.

Firefighter-paramedics stationed in Cottageville arrived minutes later to find the passenger car blocking one lane of McDanieltown Road. The car received major damage and the scene was littered with debris.

The 33-year-old male driver received life-threatening injuries in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt and advised personnel at the scene that another man had been in the vehicle with him.

Crews searched the dark scene with flashlights and a thermal imaging camera. They found the car’s motor approximately 75 feet south of the accident. Shortly thereafter, they located the passenger near the wood line in heavy brush. He was approximately 50 feet from the car.

A medical helicopter and second Fire-Rescue ambulance had already been requested to respond. Crews treated the driver in the car and extricated him with full spinal precautions. He was transported to the field at Cottageville Elementary School where Fire-Rescue set up a landing zone for the helicopter. The patient was quickly transferred to the C.A.R.E. Flight crew and flown to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

The Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and transported the passenger.

The SC Highway Patrol is investigating the accident and MAIT also responded to the scene.

Units cleared up about five hours later once the investigation was complete. Traffic on McDanieltown Road was rerouted for five hours.