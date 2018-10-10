Man arrested after “accidential” shooting allegedly over potato chips

On Sept. 29, deputies from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the address of 3363 Hudson Mill Road (in the Ruffin area of Colleton County) in regards to an “accidental” shooting.

The 17-year-old victim was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to his torso. According to brief statements from the victim, as well as a statement from his cousin, Ryan Langdale, the victim accidently shot himself while cleaning a hunting rifle. The victim was rushed into surgery and eventually transferred to a Charleston area hospital for further care.

The ensuing investigation resulted in several inconsistencies between the obtained statements and physical evidence collected. A more thorough interview was conducted with the victim post-recovery during which investigators were advised that the shooting was intentional.

The victim claimed that his cousin, Ryan Langdale, shot him after the victim was warned not to eat his potato chips. The account provided by the victim aligned with the collected physical evidence and injury records. Investigators also learned that Langdale switched weapons while on scene and intentionally pointed out the wrong rifle to investigators to obscure his involvement.

On Oct. 8, investigators executed a search warrant at Ryan Langdale’s residence and recovered the weapon believed to have been used in the shooting. Subsequently, arrest warrants were obtained for Ryan Langdale.

At 9 a.m. this morning, Langdale surrendered to investigators at the Colleton County Detention Center. He was booked on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and obstruction of justice.

Langdale received a $55,000 cash/surety bond and is currently being housed at the Colleton County Detention Center.