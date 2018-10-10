Lowcountry Regional EMS Council closed
by The Press and Standard | October 10, 2018 8:00 am
Lowcountry Regional EMS Council EMS programs will be canceled starting Wednesday, October 10, 2018 and will resume on Monday, October 15, 2018. All clinical rotations are canceled starting Wednesday, October 10, 2018 and may resume on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
The office will be closed starting at 12pm on Wednesday and remain closed until Monday, October 15, 2018, at 9:00AM.
