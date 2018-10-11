Long hours in Florence

Last Updated: October 10, 2018 at 10:46 am

When the call came, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded.

In the hours after a gunman barricaded in a home in Florence opened fire on law enforcement — killing a Florence City Police officer and injuring six other members of the city department and sheriff’s office — Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott were on the phone to Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland with a request: Could the sheriff office’ dispatch its multi-role response team to the incident location?

Once on the scene, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office personnel became the primary team responsible for ensuring that the integrity of the extremely large and complex crime scene was preserved.

They worked through Wednesday night and well into the next day.

The initial team has returned to Colleton County, but sheriff’s office personnel are still rotating out and assisting with crime scene security in Florence, a task that was expected to continue through this weekend.

The 10-man team is multifaceted and members are cross-trained as tactical operators, administrative staff, crime scene investigators and IT/communications experts. The team travels with the equipment and knowledge to handle a wide range of missions.

The team is part of a group tasked with quick response to incidents both here and in other jurisdictions, if requested. The team has responded to other requests over the years, including officer-involved incidents in Hampton and Jasper counties recently.

Strickland said, “The members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are deeply saddened by this tragic event. Our prayers are with the family of Sergeant Terrance Carraway and all of the injured officers, their family members and the Florence community.

“The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide assistance to our neighbors to the north throughout this investigation.”