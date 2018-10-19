Local arts organizations receive state funding

Last Updated: October 17, 2018 at 8:53 am

Two Walterboro-based arts organizations will receive operational funding from the South Carolina Arts Commission.

The South Carolina Artisan Center was awarded a $20,875 grant and the Colleton Center got a $4,435 grant.

More grant funding may also make its way into Colleton County schools from several arts education programs being fueled by the state funding.

“Funds appropriated by the legislature help local arts providers offer more than six million arts experiences to citizens and visitors every year,” Commission Executive Director Ken May said.

“These grants affect wide-ranging organizations and diverse people statewide, from Town Theatre in Columbia, starting its centennial season next week, to Wits End Poetry, holding a poetry slam event in Greenville later in the month. They enable our four fellowship recipients from Charleston, Columbia, Little River and Spartanburg to develop their talents, and provide support for artisans like Serwah Armah-Koranteng to strengthen Africstyle mobile boutique, her arts-based business. And perhaps most importantly, they help the next generation hone creativity and problem-solving skills with funding for arts-based education programs in schools,” May added.

Six new Arts in Basic Curriculum Project sites are being awarded grants to strategically plan and implement arts education as part of the school day, bringing the total to 84 and giving almost 171,000 South Carolina students access to the educational benefits of the arts.

Other grants range from operating grants and project support for organizations to seed money and fellowships for individual artists, ensuring an assortment of relevant arts experiences across South Carolina.

Additional grants will be awarded throughout the year with potential for impact in all counties: three rounds of Quarterly Project Support grants to benefit projects by artists and arts organizations, and additional Teacher Standards Initiative grants will be awarded to help teachers acquire supplies, materials, and expertise to meet the 2017 College and Career Ready Standards for Visual and Performing Arts Proficiency.

“Ongoing work to create opportunities in rural counties as well as more populated areas is attracting additional grant applications for our operating support funds,” May said.