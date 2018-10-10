Library to close at 5 p.m., stay closed Thursday

The Colleton County Memorial Library will close this afternoon at 5 pm and remain closed through Thursday (October 11) due to tropical storm conditions. The library will reopen at 11 am on Friday (October 12), assuming there are no significant weather impacts to the library and/or county. “We hope all of you stay safe and thank you for your patronage,” said director Carl Coffin.