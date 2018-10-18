Library joins the space race

Last Updated: October 17, 2018 at 10:28 am

Tucked away in small meeting room at Colleton County Memorial Library, the county’s newest robotics team got to work last week.

The Colleton County Library Space Cadets, explained team Coach Elton Brown, is one of the few First Lego League teams in the state funded by a public library.

Brown said a lack of publicity about the new program limited participation to six students. But now that they are up and running, he doubts the small meeting room will be able provide a suitable workspace for more Space Cadets.

Although the team is small in number, Brown said “I’m happy with the students we have now. They have worked with robots in the past — they are not just there killing time.”

Their parents are also committed to the team, Brown added. After school lets out for the day, the parents get the students to the library Tuesday through Thursday afternoons and make the trip again for a Saturday morning session.

Colleton County School Board Member Darlene Miller contributed $100 to help underwrite the fees the team had to provide to enter the Legos League. Miller’s daughter, Ailayah Miller, is a mentor of the team.

Colleton Memorial Library Director Carl Coffin and Ed Williams, who heads Colleton Middle School’s Gateway to Technology program, have been instrumental in establishing the library’s team.

To save money, the team members will design and make their own team shirts. “We will work with Children’s Librarian Shiela Keaise on that.”

Brown works with the Colleton County School District, serving as the positive behavior interventionist at the Thunderbolt Career and Technology Center.

Prior to that position, he spent five years as a teacher at Hendersonville Elementary School. Hendersonville Elementary was the first Colleton County elementary school to establish a robotics team — teams are in every elementary school in the district now.

The theme of the First Lego League competition changes each year. This year’s theme is “Into Orbit.” The robotics challenge is just one facet of the competition, however. The team members will also be responsible for preparing a demonstration that identifies a problem in space travel and finds a creative way to solve the problem.

The Space Cadets are working towards participation in the First Lego League’s Colleton Qualifier to be held at the middle school on Nov. 3.

Working at the library, Brown said, “has been an eye opening experience. The library is a busy place,” He suspects it is one of the best used libraries in the area, as “there is always someone there.”

The small conference room, he added, is kept busy. “We are competing with the general public for space.”

That means that the first task each session is putting up the large obstacle course where the robot accomplishes its tasks and then taking it down at the end of each session. “We lose time getting set up,” Brown said.

He would like to see the Colleton County Council consider adding a technology center to the main library: a new space that would give the library’s robotics team a permanent space to allow it to grow, as well as space for the library’s public-access computers and new technology and to host technology lectures and programs.