Letter to the Editor | Opinion

Dear Editor:

I was disappointed to read a story in this newspaper (dated Sept. 5, 2018) that Colleton County and the City of Walterboro have joined together to seek a Community Development Block Grant to demolish the former Bulldog Stadium on Black Street.

Why won’t officials consider trying to renovate the stadium and use it for recreational purposes for those residents who live in the area?

Barely one week later (Sept. 11, 2018), this paper reported that the Colleton County Recreation Center did not get enough players to sign up for Senior Football, Junior Football, Boys Machine Pitch or Girls Coach Pitch. Could this be due to the fact that the recreation center is located so far away from where many kids live? What do kids in Walterboro do who would like to be involved in sports, but who don’t qualify to serve on the school teams and have no transportation to reach the recreation center?

Has it dawned on anyone that perhaps one of the reasons that Walterboro and Colleton County have so many problems with gangs and gun violence is that there are no outlets for many kids to spend their time after school (or when they are not in school)? I know that years ago a local realtor tried to convince city leaders to promote just such a program (such as a YMCA or Boys/Girls Clubs), but nothing was ever done. This is a perfect opportunity and a perfect location. Has this even been considered? Why not use federal funds to build something rather than tear something down?

I was unable to attend the public hearing at the September county council meeting, but I am going to contact the Lowcountry Council of Governments to ask if this use could be considered. If you agree, please contact city or county council members, and the Lowcountry Council of Governments in Yemassee.

If Colleton County or City of Walterboro officials need other ideas for improvements, I suggest installing a sidewalk between Witsell and Sweat Streets so the residents and staffers at Lincoln Apartments and the PruittHealth nursing home wouldn’t have to walk in the street to get to the IGA. And why can’t the shoulders of Sweat Street between Witsell Street and Jefferies Boulevard be mowed and at least one side have gravel paths installed so these same residents could walk to Jefferies Boulevard safely? It might shock you to see how many residents do not own cars.

Carol Black

Los Angeles, Calif. and Walterboro